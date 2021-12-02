Mumbai: Cops Scan Over 350 CCTV Cameras To Nab Mobile Phone Thieves

The police scanned over 350 CCTV cameras to nab two persons who stole a mobile phone worth Rs 6,000 in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The accused Advet Vinayak Shinde (24) and Chandan Murunkar (19) were nabbed from Dombivili and Worli on Sunday, the official said Shinde has multiple cases to his name, while Murunkar is a student, he said.

Last week, the duo, who were on motorcycle, snatched the mobile phone of a woman, he said, adding that based on a complaint, a case was registered.

The police scanned more than 350 CCTV cameras and checked around 40 motorcycles of similar model to nab the duo, the official said.

“The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 392 (robbery), and further investigation is underway,” senior inspector Shashikant Bhandare of Nirmal Nagar police station said.

