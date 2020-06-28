Mumbai: Duo Provides Free Oxygen Cylinders To Coronavirus Patients Amidst Pandemic

In the wake of the surge in Coronavirus infections in the country with cities such as Delhi and Mumbai being the hotspots of the virus, two friends from Mumbai rose to the occasion by contributing their bit to the fight against the deadly virus. The duo, Shahnawaz Hussain and Abbas Rizvi, have been providing free oxygen cylinders to coronavirus patients as well as other patients with respiratory problems amidst the pandemic.

An eye-opener

Abbas Rizvi lost his six-month pregnant cousin because she was not able to get oxygen support. This gave him a conscience call to provide such a service in the name of humanity.

"My cousin who was six-month pregnant passed away due to a lack of oxygen support. It was then that we realised what kind of problem people are facing in getting oxygen support," he said.

Shahnawaz Hussain sold his SUV to add to the funds to meet the growing demands of cylinders amid the pandemic, Rizvi said.

"Seeing the situation of hospitals across the city, we have decided to provide oxygen cylinders to whoever is in urgent need of them. We are not segregating on the basis poor or rich, Hindu, or Muslim. Whoever is coming to us with a doctor's prescription, we simply deliver the oxygen cylinder to them anywhere in Mumbai," Hussain explained.

The oxygen tanks are provided for free of cost for 48 hours and the duo has so far supplied 250-300 oxygen cylinders. Rizvi opined the requirement for cylinders is usually more during night time. On a daily basis at least 10-15 cylinders are supplied to the needy.

So far Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in the country due to the deadly pandemic with Mumbai being the second worst-hit city in the country. Mumbai on Saturday, reported 1460 new cases; however, the city made a new high with 2587 new recoveries. The financial capital has reported 73,747 cases while the state's tally has soared to 1,59,133 as on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)

