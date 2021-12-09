Mumbai COVID-19 Genome Sequencing: Only 2 Of 211 Samples Show Omicron Presence

The Mumbai civic body on Thursday said the genome sequencing of 211 COVID-19 samples showed that two of them had the newer Omicron variant, while some 89 per cent had the Delta derivative and 11 per cent the Delta variant.

This was the fifth batch of samples sent for genome sequencing, and none of the patients from whom the samples were collected was deceased, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said.

The overall results of the test make it clear the COVID-19 outbreak in Mumbai is completely under control as a result of vaccination, but, in the light of warnings by experts on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, people must ensure they adhere to pandemic protocols like wearing masks, following hand hygiene and maintaining social distancing, the release said.

"In the fifth batch, 227 samples were sent for genome sequencing, of which 221 were from Mumbai. Of the 221 patients, 19 (9 per cent) were of up to 20 years of age, 69 (31 per cent) were between 21 and 40 years, 73 (33 per cent) in the 41-60 age group, 54 (25 per cent) between 61 and 80 years, and six (three per cent) in the above-80 segment," an official said.

"Of the 221 patients, 24 tested positive for Delta variant, 195 had the Delta derivative, and Omicron was detected in two samples. These two patients with Omicron have already been included in the count for the new variant, so there is no increase in this segment in the city," he added.

Giving details of the health status of the 221 patients whose samples were tested, the BMC release said one, who had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 26, while were fully vaccinated, were hospitalized.

A total of 12 out of 47 non-vaccinated patients were hospitalized, it added.

