Mumbai: With 1,310 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Soars To 1,04,57; Recoveries Top 75,000

Mumbai's tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 1,04,572 on Wednesday after 1,310 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the civic body said. The number of active cases — those currently undergoing hospital care — is 23,582.

In the same period, 58 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory illness, taking the death toll to 5,872. The municipal corporation said 48 of those who died recently had comorbidities; 37 were male and 21 female; five were below the age of 40, 41 were above that, and 12 were between 40 and 60.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose by a whopping 1,563 to reach 75,118. The recovery rate now stands at 71%, ahead of India's 63%, and way ahead of Maharashtra's 55.62%.

The BMC said the doubling rate in Mumbai is now 59 days while the rate of growth on new cases between July 16 and 21 is 1.17%. The number of tests done until July 21 is 4,50,459 and the number of containment zones in the metropolis is 639.

'Situation is in control'

The COVID-19 situation "is in control" in Mumbai with the number of positive cases daily being reported below 1,500, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said. Everyday, 6,000 to 7,000 tests are being done and most of the citizens are following the safety protocols, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI. The city has been daily reporting less than 1,500 COVID-19 cases since the last many days.

"The situation is in control," Kakani said.

After the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city, the BMC focussed on slum pockets by tracing high-risk contacts and sending them to quarantine centres, and if they tested positive, they were kept at isolation facilities, he said. "In the slum areas, the BMC took steps like house-to-house surveys for finding out symptomatic patients, setting up fever clinics and X-ray vans, taking help of local doctors and providing them all medical equipment and frequent sanitisation of common toilets," he added.

Maharashtra sets new record

In a first, Maharashtra recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day, propelling the state's novel coronavirus tally on Wednesday, July 22 to 3,37,607. A total of 10,576 new novel coronavirus cases were reported. At present, there are 1,36,980 active cases in the state. With 5,552 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 1,87,769.

Nationwide, the number of confirmed cases have crossed 12 lakh.

