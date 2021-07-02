Mumbai: COVID-19 Vaccination To Take Place Only For 3 Hours Today Owing To Jab Shortage

COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai will only take place for three hours on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced amid a shortage of doses. This comes after Thursday witnessed no vaccination at BMC centres whereas 4 state government-run inoculation centres were operational due to limited vaccine stock. As per the civic body, people can get themselves vaccinated between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Here are the different categories of vaccination today

1. At 283 Public COVID vaccination centres, Covishield will be administered to people aged above 18 and Healthcare as well as Frontline workers. 50% of the slots will be available for booking online while people can register on the spot for the rest. However, only those Healthcare and Frontline workers who are awaiting the second dose can get vaccinated today.

2. Covishield will be administered at 13 Public COVID vaccination centres reserved exclusively for people aged above 45. 50% of the slots will be available for booking online while people can register on the spot for the rest. People waiting for both the first and second dose are eligible for inoculation here.

3. Covaxin will be available at only 29 Public COVID vaccination centres in the city. 50% of the slots will be available for booking online while people can register on the spot for the rest. While there is no age group bar here, only the second dose of the vaccine shall be administered.

Maharashtra: BMC says COVID vaccination will take place only for 3 hours (2pm-5pm) at a limited number of its centres in Mumbai today



Covaxin will be given only for second dose & Covishield to only people above 45 years of age, it says. — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

On Thursday, July 1, Mumbai reported 661 new novel coronavirus cases propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 7,22,879. At present, there are 8498 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. The number of recovered soared to 6,96,594 after 489 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 21 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 15,472.

So far, 71,81,452 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.09 per cent from June 24- June 30. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8780, 599, and 1300 respectively.

While there are 11 active containment zones currently, 75 buildings have been sealed. 5437 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 828 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 733 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district rose to 96 per cent.