Mumbai Daily COVID Cases Drop To 2662 Amid Muted Testing; Doubling Rate Rises To 111 Days

With muted testing of just 23,542 samples, Mumbai on Monday, saw 2662 new COVID cases and 78 new deaths. With 5746 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally rose to 5,89,619 cases. Mumbai has 6,58,866 cases of which 54,143 are active and 13,408 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 89% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.61% amid strict lockdown. BMC reported that 55,13,783 samples have been tested till date with an 11.9% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 20 out of 1503 ventilator beds are vacant, while 89 out of 2919 ICU beds are vacant, till date. Mumbai's doubling rate rose to 111 days.

BMC commissioner flags low testing

Flagging the low number of tests conducted on Sunday, BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Monday, urged citizens to come forward and get tested for COVID, highlighting that maximum people need to get tested to 'flush out Coronavirus from Mumbai'. Chahal highlighted how Mumbai's testing had peaked at 56,000 tests in April with its average being 44,000. Noting that in the past few days average testing has fallen to 38,000 and 28,000 yesterday, he said that there was a need to increase the testing to 40,000 per day at least.

He stated, "Our aggressive testing policy has resulted in reduction of positivity rate. This might have reduced the natural demand for home collection of swabs by our citizens in the last few days. It has been observed that the testing figures have fallen in last few days from 50,000 + to 38000 day before & 28,000 yesterday. It’s likely to fall further during weekends. We need to increase the testing to 40,000 per day,at least,if not more. May I request you to appeal to our eminent citizens to come forward & test themselves to increase Covid testing to the maximum possible level."

Writing to CM Uddhav Thackeray, LoP Devendra Fadnavis pointed out that the average daily testing in the city in the last 8 days is 40,760, he claimed that the proportion of RT-PCR tests in the overall testing is just 40%. With Mumbai and Maharashtra consistently recording a positivity rate of 14-18% and 25-27% respectively, Fadnavis contended that reduced testing and fewer RT-PCR tests will not help convey the reality. Citing data from April 25 and 26, the former Maharashtra CM lamented that the state government was not abiding by the Centre's directive on scaling up the proportion of RT-PCR tests to at least 70%. While acknowledging that everyone wants the COVID-19 situation to improve, he advised against propagating a misleading narrative.