Mumbai: CR dormitories in CSMT, LTT reopen after 2 years

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Dormitories in CSMT and LTT stations on the Central Railway network in Mumbai were reopened on Tuesday after a gap of two years due to a fall in COVID-19 cases, an official said.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, said the decision to reopen the dormitories for the first time since the pandemic started in March, 2020 was taken for the convenience of passengers.

The air-conditioned dormitory in CSMT has 148 beds and three retiring rooms, while the one at LTT has 48 beds and eight retiring rooms. PTI KK BNM BNM BNM

