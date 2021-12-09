Last Updated:

Mumbai: Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Former Test Cricketer Vinod Kambli

Former Test cricketer Vinod Kambli has been duped of Rs 1 lakh by cyber fraudsters after which a case was registered in Bandra police station, an official said.

Former Test cricketer Vinod Kambli has been duped of Rs 1 lakh by cyber fraudsters after which a case was registered in Bandra police station, an official said on Thursday.

A man posing as the representative of a well-known bank called up Kambli and shared a link with him, which the latter downloaded resulting in Rs 1 lakh getting withdrawn from his account fraudulently sometime later, the official said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of IPC and provisions of Information Technology Act was registered on Tuesday and efforts were on to nab the culprit/s, he added. 

