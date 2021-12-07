Mumbai Cylinder Blast: Death Toll Rises To 3; BJP Slams Maharashtra Govt & BMC

On Tuesday morning, the death toll in the Worli cylinder blast rose to three after a woman succumbed to her injuries. Nair Hospital and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in an official statement informed that a 25-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Earlier this week, a four-month-old infant and a 27-year-old man died as a result of the accident. On November 30, as many as four people were injured in the Worli area of Mumbai after a gas cylinder explosion.

BJP Leader slams Maha Govt

After this incident, BJP leader Nitesh Narayan Rane tweeted a video in Marathi, slamming the Maharashtra government.

He said, "Third death in the Worli cylinder blast incident!! Little baby...father and now the mother!! The entire family has been wiped out thanks to shameless BMC and the state Government!! The local MLA and Mumbai Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray should resign if he has any shame left Chief Minister of Maharashtra".



BJP Health Committee members resign over infant’s death in Worli cylinder blast

On December 3, the BJP corporators resigned from the health committee of the BMC after a 4-month-old lost his life in a cylinder blast in Worli. They blamed the sheer negligence of the administration and doctors of the Nair hospital, and the ruling party in the Mumbai civic body, alleging that the infant was left untreated for over an hour.

The development comes a day after a delegation led by BJP Mumbai President Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA Yogesh Sagar, MLA Amit Satam, group leader Prabhakar Shinde, Vinod Mishra and corporators met the dean of Nair hospital and sought detailed information about the unfortunate incident.

They checked CCTV footage of the said incident and claimed that there was negligence on the part of the hospital. Also, after watching the CCTV footage of the hospital, senior doctors in the hospital accepted the negligence and delay in treating the patient.

The delegation has demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the deceased and stern action against the staff.

