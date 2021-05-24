Last Updated:

Mumbai Dabbawalas Face Financial Hardships Amid COVID-19, Urge Govt To Resume Local Trains

Dabbawala's Spokesman Vishnu Kaldoke claimed that their business has now come down to only 5% as they are only delivering to essential services' people

Written By
Astha Singh
@ANI/TWITTER

@ANI/TWITTER


Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai’s dabbawalas are struggling to make ends meet. Dabbawala's Spokesman Vishnu Kaldoke said that financially, it's a very tough time. He claimed that their business has now come down to only 5% as they are only delivering to people who fall under the essential services' category. He urged the state government to start local train services as commuting on bicycles is gets tough.

"Our business is only 5% now as we only deliver to essential services' people. Financially, it's a very tough time. The government should let us travel in trains, it's difficult to travel on the bicycle", said Spokesman Vishnu.

Since last year when the COVID-19 lockdown was first announced, the Dabbawalas faced immense losses.  Last year most of them went to their villages, but as COVID cases decreased then their work was affected as local train services were banned-- which was their main mode of transportation . ''As the second COVID lockdown was imposed, out of 5,000 dabbawalas, only 400-500 were working and now only 200 are left,'' said Vishnu Kaldoke.

READ | Haryana minister Vij calls out Oppn parties for backing farmers' May 26 protest amid COVID

"Out of 5,000 dabbawalas, only 400-500 were working. With new lockdown restrictions, only 200-250 are now left. We're again urging the govt for financial help", Vishnu Kaldoke.

COVID situation in Maharashtra 

As per the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai's report, Mumbai on Monday recorded 1,057 new COVID-19 cases, down 374 from a day ago, taking the tally to 6,98,867, while 48 patients succumbed to the infection and more than 1,300 recovered, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 48 fresh fatalities took the toll to 14,671. Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases dipped by 374 and death by one as compared to Sunday, when the city had witnessed 1,431new cases and 49 deaths. This was the fourth occasion in May when Mumbai's daily death toll was below the 50-mark.

READ | Roche's COVID Antibody cocktail can reduce hospitalisation by 70 per cent: CEO Simpson

(Image Credits: @ANI/TWITTER)

READ | Shocking Baba Ramdev remark against COVID doctors viral; Urmila Matondkar dares Yoga Guru
READ | Amid decline in COVID-19 cases, Germany prepares for concerts & open-air gigs
READ | Kerala CM writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to float global tender to procure COVID vaccines
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND