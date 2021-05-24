Mumbai Dabbawalas Face Financial Hardships Amid COVID-19, Urge Govt To Resume Local Trains

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai’s dabbawalas are struggling to make ends meet. Dabbawala's Spokesman Vishnu Kaldoke said that financially, it's a very tough time. He claimed that their business has now come down to only 5% as they are only delivering to people who fall under the essential services' category. He urged the state government to start local train services as commuting on bicycles is gets tough.

"Our business is only 5% now as we only deliver to essential services' people. Financially, it's a very tough time. The government should let us travel in trains, it's difficult to travel on the bicycle", said Spokesman Vishnu.

Maharashtra | Mumbai Dabbawalas face economic crunch due to COVID



Our business is only 5% now as we only deliver to essential services' people. Financially, it's a very tough time.Govt should let us travel in trains, it's difficult to travel on bicycle: Spokesman Vishnu Kaldoke pic.twitter.com/E2gPi3RCul — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Since last year when the COVID-19 lockdown was first announced, the Dabbawalas faced immense losses. Last year most of them went to their villages, but as COVID cases decreased then their work was affected as local train services were banned-- which was their main mode of transportation . ''As the second COVID lockdown was imposed, out of 5,000 dabbawalas, only 400-500 were working and now only 200 are left,'' said Vishnu Kaldoke.

"Out of 5,000 dabbawalas, only 400-500 were working. With new lockdown restrictions, only 200-250 are now left. We're again urging the govt for financial help", Vishnu Kaldoke.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

As per the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai's report, Mumbai on Monday recorded 1,057 new COVID-19 cases, down 374 from a day ago, taking the tally to 6,98,867, while 48 patients succumbed to the infection and more than 1,300 recovered, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 48 fresh fatalities took the toll to 14,671. Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases dipped by 374 and death by one as compared to Sunday, when the city had witnessed 1,431new cases and 49 deaths. This was the fourth occasion in May when Mumbai's daily death toll was below the 50-mark.

Maharashtra: Mumbai reports 1,057 new COVID cases and 48 death today, taking active cases to 28,086, as per Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/vx5tS6IS4Z — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

(Image Credits: @ANI/TWITTER)