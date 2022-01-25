Last Updated:

Mumbai-Delhi 'cold' War Begins As Mercury Drops To 17°C; 'snowfall' Memes Trend On Twitter

While North India continued to record minus degree temperatures at multiple locations, netizens refused to believe that it is cold in Mumbai.

Written By
Gloria Methri
Mumbai weather

Image: Twitter/ANI


After a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation in the north led to unseasonal rains, Mumbai saw a thick layer of haze settle over it, bringing down temperatures to the lowest in 10 years. The daytime temperatures came down to 23-24 degrees and dropped to 17 degrees at night. As the mercury dropped and Mumbaikars faced the brunt of the chilly weather, memes flooded the internet. 

While North India continues to record minus degree temperatures at multiple locations, netizens refused to believe that it is cold in Maharashtra. What followed was Mumbaikars trying to convince that winters are real in the city and Delhiites taking potshots at them with pictures of 'snowfall' in Mumbai.

Mumbai Winters memes flood the internet

Meanwhile, a thick blanket of fog haze shrouded parts of Mumbai on Tuesday morning and people were seen lighting bonfires to keep themselves warm. This has been the coldest January for the metropolitan city in recent years.

READ | 'Winter is here': Drop in Mumbai temperature triggers a meme-fest on Twitter; Take a look

Besides this, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was recorded in the 'severe' category, with an AQI of 500. This air quality in Mumbai was worse than the one in the national capital as the one recorded there was categorized in the 'very poor' category with the AQI at 352.

READ | Cold day, cold wave conditions to grip Northwest India this week: IMD
 
READ | Mumbai: Temperature to dip further in coming days as IMD predicts moderate rainfall
READ | Mumbai's AQI drops to 500, worse than Delhi as dust from Pakistan, Iran blanket city
Tags: Mumbai, Weather news, Mumbai Winter
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND