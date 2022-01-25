Mumbai-Delhi 'cold' War Begins As Mercury Drops To 17°C; 'snowfall' Memes Trend On Twitter

After a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation in the north led to unseasonal rains, Mumbai saw a thick layer of haze settle over it, bringing down temperatures to the lowest in 10 years. The daytime temperatures came down to 23-24 degrees and dropped to 17 degrees at night. As the mercury dropped and Mumbaikars faced the brunt of the chilly weather, memes flooded the internet.

While North India continues to record minus degree temperatures at multiple locations, netizens refused to believe that it is cold in Maharashtra. What followed was Mumbaikars trying to convince that winters are real in the city and Delhiites taking potshots at them with pictures of 'snowfall' in Mumbai.

Mumbai Winters memes flood the internet

We used our hoodie first time in Mumbai ;) pic.twitter.com/t6qSytu4LN — Veenu (@VeenuTiwari) January 25, 2022

It seems .. #Mumbai Borivali station will be like this by tomorrow. #mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/wPiNVVscjs — Muhib Mirza (@mi_muhib) January 23, 2022

Latest Pic of Mumbai Western Express Highway 🥶#mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/9O4FdYVomZ — VinkyIndian (@vivvinmishra) January 24, 2022

The temperature in #Mumbai has started to drop by every hour. It's -3°C rn!

Y'all have to take a look at Mumbai!#mumbaiwinter #MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/cEN8QsVWRu — Rahuul (@rahuulrr) January 24, 2022

Delhi people arguing with mumbai people on the fact that its colder than Antarctica right now pic.twitter.com/JKgxVRiM1R — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) January 19, 2022

People from out of Mumbai need to understand that a 17 degree temperature in Mumbai is equivalent to a snowfall for Mumbaikars !!#mumbaiwinter — Ashneer Grover (@MemesByMehul) January 25, 2022

me reading your delhi-mumbai cold war from bangalore pic.twitter.com/87RTTGWmFX — abh;shek (@abhishekitoff) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, a thick blanket of fog haze shrouded parts of Mumbai on Tuesday morning and people were seen lighting bonfires to keep themselves warm. This has been the coldest January for the metropolitan city in recent years.

A thick layer of fog shrouds parts of Maharashtra's Mumbai; visuals from Western Express Highway pic.twitter.com/FDVJdZPmxX — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Maharashtra | People light bonfires to keep themselves warm as temperatures drop in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/V5nmd9m1wB — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

Besides this, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was recorded in the 'severe' category, with an AQI of 500. This air quality in Mumbai was worse than the one in the national capital as the one recorded there was categorized in the 'very poor' category with the AQI at 352.