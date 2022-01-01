Mumbai: Despite Section 144, Mumbaikars Gather At Bandra Wonderland For New Year's Eve

Amid soaring 454 Omicron cases in Maharashtra and despite restrictions imposed under Section 144 of IPC, Bandra Wonderland fest in Mumbai witnessed major influx of attendees on the eve of New Years. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, people are seen flouting COVID-19 norms while few were present without donning masks. The development holds relevance amid a sudden spike in COVID-19 infections in the state and across the country.

As per sources, Bandra Wonderland is organised between December 30 and January 2, however, the same was ordered by authorities to remain shut on the account of surge in infection.

On December 31, Mumbai Police had issued an order under section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily until January 15 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation.

DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order, which came into force from 1 pm on Friday, remaining in force until January 15, or until further notice. However, despite the prohibitory order issued to prevent danger to human life, health and safety and to curb transmission of the virus, residents of the capital city did not refrain from crowding the gala.

Omicron tally in India

Reporting fresh 454 cases of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, its total tally has climbed to 1,431. While Maharashtra reports the highest number of cases Maharashtra is followed by Delhi with 361 cases, Kerala with 109 cases, Gujarat with 115 cases, Rajasthan with 69 cases, Telangana with 62 cases and Haryana at 37.

So far, a total of 23 states and union territories have reported cases of Omicron further contributing more to the regular COVID-19 count. Also, the sudden spike in infections has raised concern among the Centre and the state governments prompting them to take necessary actions to address the issue. As a part of it, night curfews, fresh guidelines, and restrictions have also been imposed ahead of the new year celebrations.

COVID-19 surge

The country's COVID-19 active caseload rose to 1,04,781 with 22,775new cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry stated earlier today. Notably, the active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, at 0.30%. 145.16cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Ministry further stated.