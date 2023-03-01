Mumbai: DRI Seizes 2.58 Kg Cocaine Worth Over ₹25 Cr Concealed In 12 Soap Bars At Airport

With the recovery of 2.58 kilograms of Cocaine at the Mumbai Airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has succeeded in unearthing an international racket of drugs smuggling in the country.

Acting on a secret intelligence about smuggling of narcotics substances in India, a DRI team nabbed an Indian passenger who arrived at the Mumbai airport from Addis Ababa and recovered contraband worth over Rs 25 crore from his baggage.

Recipient of Contraband was also arrested

According to the DRI, a certain intelligence regarding narcotic drugs being smuggled to India by an Indian passenger travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai was received. Acting on the tip, the team of DRI mounted surveillance at the Mumbai airport.

On his arrival at the airport on February 27, the suspected Indian passenger was intercepted by the team of DRI officials during the early hours of Monday, February 27. A thorough search of the passenger’s trolley bag was conducted, wherein the team found 12 soap bars kept in suspicious condition.

While the soap bars were being searched, 2.58 kg of Cocaine which was concealed was recovered. The recovered contraband worth over Rs 25 crore has been seized and the passenger has been placed under arrest.

Not only this, the team further laid a trap on the instance of the accused and acted swiftly to nab the recipient of the seized item. Further investigation in the case is in progress.