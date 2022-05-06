Mumbai: Driver Of MNS Leader Held For 'rash Driving' That Caused Injury To Woman Constable

Police have arrested the driver of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande here for "rash driving", which allegedly resulted in minor injury to a woman police constable, an official said on Friday.

The driver was arrested by Shivaji Park police station in central Mumbai on Thursday evening, he said.

On Wednesday, a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked party workers to start playing Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques found blaring 'azaan', Deshpande had gone to the party chief's residence 'Shivtirth' in Shivaji Park area. After meeting Thackeray, Deshpande came out and was speaking to reporters when a police team came towards him and tried to take him into custody. However, Deshpande quickly sat in an SUV and left from the spot.

In the chaos, a woman police constable fell down and suffered a minor injury, police had said.

Following the incident, an FIR against Deshpande, MNS functionary Santosh Dhuri, Santosh Sali and Deshande's driver was registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) ,353 (assault of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (rash driving ) and 336 (act endangering life or perusal safety of others), police said.

Police have earlier arrested Santosh Sali in this connection, but a search for Deshpande and Dhuri is still on, the official said.