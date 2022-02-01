Quick links:
Image: PTI/Shutterstock
Considering the improvement in COVID situation in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, February 1, issued new COVID-related guidelines. As per the new guidelines, the night curfew has been removed. BMC has eased several restrictions, read below to find more.
#COVID19 | Mumbai eases curbs: Restaurants, theatres can operate at 50% capacity, night curfew lifted— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
"Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing. Weekly Bazzars to remain open as per normal timing," reads the order pic.twitter.com/WWVdIT9xUm
Earlier on Wednesday, January 12, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had stated that it will write to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and seek guidelines for chemists in the city concerning the sale of COVID self-test kits and documenting the data of the same. As of Monday, January 31, Mumbai reported 960 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation.
The BMC aims to gather information from the individuals who purchased the kits from the data available with chemists. This comes after a large population of positive cases went unreported. It is learned that people who test positive for COVID are not revealing their status after using self-test kits.