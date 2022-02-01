Considering the improvement in COVID situation in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, February 1, issued new COVID-related guidelines. As per the new guidelines, the night curfew has been removed. BMC has eased several restrictions, read below to find more.

New COVID guidelines

Beaches, Gardens, Parks are allowed to remain open as per the timing followed before the emergence of the COVID pandemic.

Amusement/ Theme parks can operate with 50% of the operational capacity.

Swimming Pools, Water-Parks are allowed to open with 50% capacity.

Restaurants, Theaters, Natyagrihas can function with 50% capacity.

Bhajans, all other local, cultural, and folk entertainment programs are to be allowed with 50% seating capacity of the hall/pandal.

Marriages may have guests up to 25% seating capacity of the open ground and banquet halls.

25% audience is permitted in competitive sports and other such activities including horse racing. This capacity is to be taken as the capacity of fixed chairs or seating arrangements. Standing and the movable crowd must be avoided.

Local tourist spots are allowed to remain open as per normal timing.

Weekly Bazaars to function as per normal timing.

BMC to track home test kit purchases

Earlier on Wednesday, January 12, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had stated that it will write to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and seek guidelines for chemists in the city concerning the sale of COVID self-test kits and documenting the data of the same. As of Monday, January 31, Mumbai reported 960 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation.

The BMC aims to gather information from the individuals who purchased the kits from the data available with chemists. This comes after a large population of positive cases went unreported. It is learned that people who test positive for COVID are not revealing their status after using self-test kits.

