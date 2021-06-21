Mumbai Eligible For 'level 1' Of Unlocking, But Level 3 Curbs To Remain Till June 27: BMC

Mumbai will continue to remain in 'level 3' of COVID-19 restrictions till June 27 even though the city's positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy have reduced and it is eligible to be upgraded to 'level-1', the BMC said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government announced a five-level plan to ease Coronavirus restrictions based on weekly COVID-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy. As per the government order, cities and districts with 5% positivity rate and less than 25% oxygen bed occupancy come under level-1, where lockdown-like curbs can be lifted completely. The level-3 category is applicable for places where the positivity rate is 5-10% and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40%.

Presently in Mumbai, the COVID-19 positivity rate has come down to 3.79% and the oxygen bed occupancy is 23.56%, the BMC said. A civic order stated that even though Mumbai is eligible to be upgraded to 'level-1', the present curbs will remain in place, considering the population density and geography of the city, the local train commuting, and the possibility of a third wave voiced by medical experts.

The local train services in Mumbai are currently running only for those under the essential and emergency services category. As per the Maharashtra government's order of June 4, municipal corporations and districts are allowed to take decisions on unlocking restrictions as per the criteria laid down by the state.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 733 COVID-19 infections and 19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 15,298, the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed. The number of active cases in Mumbai stands at 14,809. As many as 650 more patients have recuperated, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,88,990 and the recovery rate to 95%. The doubling rate of infections in the city is at present 726 days while the growth rate between June 13 to June 19 has been 0,09%.