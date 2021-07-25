Mumbai Face COVID Vaccine Shortage, Long Queues Outside Vaccination Centre In Dharavi

Shortage of vaccines again looms in the city as people form a long queue outside COVID vaccination centres in Mumbai. The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) vaccination centre in Dharavi on Sunday morning witnessed an abnormal rush as people queued up along the road adjacent to the centre. Mumbai has been facing a shortage of vaccines since the beginning of July.

People were seen crowding the gates of the vaccination centre. The overcrowded queue in front of vaccination camps remains an issue as people are often seen flaunting social distancing norms. Earlier, BMC had urged people to stand in queues adhering to COVID norms after people had crowded the BKC Jumbo COVID vaccination centre.

#WATCH | People form a long queue outside a COVID vaccination centre in Mumbai's Dharavi to get inoculated. pic.twitter.com/1ROqRAQX9F — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

Coronavirus vaccine shortage in Mumbai

Earlier, on July 20, the BKC Jumbo COVID vaccination centre, one of the biggest centres in Mumbai, witnessed large crowds. Owing to a vaccine shortage, many locals waiting in line at the centre since morning were sent back without vaccination being done. The BMC on July 19, had informed that only a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available during the week. The announcement was received by the local crowd with agitation.

Mumbai has been facing a shortage of vaccines since the beginning of July. Earlier, BMC had suspended inoculation at the civic and government-run centres citing a shortage of vaccine doses. Compared to the start of the vaccination drives, the availability of vaccine doses is now low in the city. Meanwhile, Maharashtra along with other states including Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal has requested a larger vaccine allotment to the central government.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 6,269 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the tally to 62,58,079. The state also recorded 224 new fatalities making a total of 1,31,429. A total of 7,332 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s total recoveries to 60,29,817. The state currently has 93,479 active cases.

Meanwhile, Mumbai as on Saturday recorded 413 new coronavirus cases. The city marked 611 recoveries taking the total to 709809. Mumbai’s recovery rate stood at 0.5% above the state’s percentage at 97. The city currently has 5799 active cases with a COVID growth rate of 0.05%, as recorded by the BMC from July 17 to July 23.

