Mumbai: Factory Owner Held By ANC In Rs 2500-cr Mephedrone Haul Case

The owner of a factory in Maharashtra's Thane district has been held in a Rs 2,500 crore drug haul made recently, taking the number of arrests in the case to eight, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Jinendra Ravichandra Vora (54), owner of Namau Chem Ltd located in Ambernath MIDC, was arrested by Anti Narcotics Cell after his name cropped up during interrogation of other accused held earlier, he said.

The mephedrone (MD) seized in the case was manufactured in his factory in 2020, he said, adding that Vora was called to the Worli unit of ANC and was placed under arrest after interrogation.

Mumbai Police had busted a MD manufacturing unit in Nallasopara in Palghar district in August and had seized MD worth Rs 1400 crore.

In follow up action, the ANC had raided a factory in Ankaleshwar in neighbouring Gujarat and had made further seizure of 513 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 1,000 crore in the illicit market. PTI DC BNM BNM

