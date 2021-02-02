Mumbai: Fire Breaks At Out A Film Set In Goregaon; No Injuries Reported So Far

A fire broke out at a film set up in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Tuesday. The blaze is said to have broken out on an open ground set behind the Inorbit Mall, in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon.

As per sources, the fire is a level-2 fire, and no injuries have been reported so far. Fire tenders are currently on the spot attempting to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

