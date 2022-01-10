Last Updated:

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Godown Near Mustafa Bazar In Byculla; No Casualties Reported

A level-two fire broke out in a wooden godown near Mustafa Bazar in Mumbai's Byculla area on Monday morning around 5 AM. Fire engines have rushed to the site.

Nikita Bishay

A level-two fire broke out in a godown near Mustafa Bazar in Mumbai's Byculla area on Monday morning. As informed by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire engines have reached the spot and efforts are underway to control the fire. 

While the reason behind the fire is yet to be known, no casualties have been reported so far. Visuals from the fire site showed thick smoke coming out from the building and vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade lined up along with water tankers. Firefighters can be seen rushing in and out of the building trying to douse the flame and bring the situation under control. Reportedly, the fire started in the early hours of Monday. More details are awaited.

8 fire brigades rushed to spot to douse the flames

In a similar incident, another fire recently broke out in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi area where a wood godown was engulfed in flames on January 7. Also, there were two workers getting seriously injured as they were inside the godown. 

Notably, the fire came exactly a week after a massive fire broke out at a furniture scrap shop in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area last Monday. The incident which took place around 10:30 AM in a shop at Sunder Baug area of Asalfa locality was surrounded by slum units as the area is densely populated. Also, around eight fire engines and water tankers were rushed for battling the flame. 

