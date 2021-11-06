Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In High-rise, Two Injured

At least two people were injured after a fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) here on late Saturday evening, a civic official said.

The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of `Hansa Heritage' on Mathuradas Road around 8:30 pm, he said.

"Police, four firefighting vehicles and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and started rescue and dousing operations. Two persons who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital," the official said.

Dousing operation was still on, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)