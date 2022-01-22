Mumbai Fire: Death Toll At Kamala Building Increases To Seven, Informs BMC

The fire incident on the 18th floor of the 20-storey Kamala Mills building situated in Mumbai's Tardeo area has claimed the lives of 7 people, stated official reports so far. The tragic incident took place during the early hours of Saturday. Mayor Kishori Pednekar confirmed to Republic TV that while two individuals were declared dead initially by nearby Bhatia hospital upon their arrival, 15 are reported to be gravely injured. The concerned building is reportedly located opposite Gandhi hospital.

BMC informs death toll climbs to 7 in the Mumbai fire incident

#UPDATE | Seven people have died in the fire incident that broke out in 20 storeys Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar briefs Republic over the matter

“Preliminary report suggests it was due to short circuit. Police, doctors all are involved in rescue operations. All efforts are on to rescue people. Few hospitals have rejected to admit patients saying that cannot take patients because their RTCPR tests are not done. The situation of COVID is under control in Mumbai. This is wrong, that hospital has refused to admit patients.

She also added that Fire flame is under control now and people have been rescued. The mayor reached out to injured patients and met them at the city’s Nair hospital. While speaking on initial death reports, Mayor Pednekar mentioned that suffocation might have led to the death of 2 patients. ‘Local Shivsainiks have carried out rescue operations,’ the mayor concluded.

Mumbai fire- Details of the incident

According to the official reports, the fire broke out around 6:45 AM after a short circuit. Immediately, the people called the police and disaster management officials. Ambulances and fire brigades rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, sources had earlier confirmed that the mishap is a Level 3 and jet tankers along with 13 fire engines are at the spot as soon as the fire broke out. Out of the 15 injured, 3 persons are admitted to ICU and their condition is critical.

The fire is said to be of level 3 whereas 13 fire engines had rushed to the spot.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.