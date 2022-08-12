Mumbai Firing Incident: FIR Filed Against 3 Unknown People; Statements Recorded

Day after a sudden firing incident was reported from Mumbai's Khar area, an FIR has been filed against three unknown people in the case and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

According to the latest report, the FIR has been filed under various sections including 307, 387, 120 B, 506, 3, 4, and 25 of the Arms Act at the Khar Police Station.

Police informed that the firing incident took place around 7:20 PM on Thursday evening when three unknown people came on a bike and stood opposite the Gazebo Shopping Centre situated on the Bandra-Link road under the jurisdiction of the Khar Police Station in Mumbai.

As stated in the FIR, the men got down from the bike and started firing. During this, while one bullet directly hit the shopping centre's board, two others were fired in the air in an attempt to threaten the local people and shop owners in the area. A letter was thrown in the air which reportedly threatened the people from doing business in the locality.

The note written in Hindi read, "Whoever does business here will be murdered".

Following the incident, the police immediately reached the spot.

Senior police officials including DCP and DCP Crime were present at the site. Statements from the other shop owners in the area were also taken in the matter and CCTV footage installed in the area is being scrutinized by the police to identify the three unknown people.

Image: Republic World