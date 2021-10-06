Mumbai Firm Bags Rs 50 Cr Contract To Supply Fire Survival Cables For Kashmir Railway Line

The city-based Ravin Group on Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 50 crore order to supply specialised fire survival cables for a 9- kilometre tunnel on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link.

The Rs 19,565-crore, 326-km rail link will connect the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country and was declared as a 'national project' last year, according to a statement.

The group will be supplying 33 kV and 11 kV Medium Voltage specialised fire survival cables along with low voltage cables and control cables to the longest tunnel (T13), which has an approximate length of 9.3 km, located in the Katra-Dharam section that is nearest to the world's highest Chenab bridge, it said.

There are a total of 17 tunnels with a combined length of 46.1 km on the project, it said, adding that T13 is the longest of the lot. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2023.

