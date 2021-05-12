Mumbai Floats Global Tender To Acquire 1 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines: BMC Commissioner Chahal

In order to strengthen Mumbai's fight against COVID-19, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has issued a global bid today to acquire 1 crore COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate citizens in Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal said on Wednesday. The country's financial capital, which has been the worst affected, had seen some respite for two days as the single-day spike in COVID-19 infections has plunged substantially, followed by a rise on Wednesday.

2,116 new coronavirus positive cases and 66 fatalities were reported on Wednesday pushing the overall caseload to 6,82,102 and death toll 14,008. Mumbai which has been the epicentre of COVID-19 in India had registered less than 2,000 cases in the past two days, before its rise on Wednesday. The city had reported 1,794 cases on Monday; 1,717 cases on Tuesday.

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has issued a global bid today to acquire 1 crore COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate citizens in Mumbai at the earliest on a massive scale in its decisive fight against COVID virus: Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

Maharashtra's COVID-19 situation

In a glimmer of hope in Maharashtra's fight against COVID-19, the Serum Institute of India has promised to deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covishield to Maharashtra after May 20. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said vaccination for the 18-45 age group will resume only after the delivery of Serum Institute's delivery of Covishield. This decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting, which was called after the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group was temporarily suspended on Tuesday. The state government has temporarily suspended the vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 to divert the available stock of doses for the above 45 age group.

"There is no sufficient supply of vaccine vials by the Centre for inoculation of above-45 age group people. Hence, the state cabinet decided to divert the stock, purchased for the 18-44 age group, for the above-45 age group. Therefore, we are suspending the inoculation of 18-44 age group for some period," Tope said.

"Adar Poonawalla of SII has informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of his ability to supply around 1.5 crore vials of Covishield from May 20 onwards. Once we receive the supply, we will resume the vaccination of 18-44 age group," Tope added.

On Wednesday, May 12, Maharashtra recorded 46,781 novel Coronavirus infections taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 52,26,710. At present, there are 5,46,129 active cases in the State. With 58,805 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recoveries soared to 46,00,196. The death toll stands at 78,007, with 816 deaths reported in the day. So far, 3,01,00,958 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 17.36 per cent, 88.01 per cent and 1.49 per cent respectively.