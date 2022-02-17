Mumbai Gets First Water Taxi Service Connecting City To Navi Mumbai; Find Out All Details

In order to boost tourism in Maharashtra, Union Minister of Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched the first water taxi services in Mumbai on Thursday, February 17. The water taxi will be a first of its kind and will connect the capital city to Navi Mumbai.

The water taxi service is being seen as a big push to Mumbai’s connectivity as the easy and convenient water transportation system will further help to decongest the city’s traffic. The taxi services will run from Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) and will connect to close by areas including, Nerul, Belapur, Elephanta island and JNPT. The movement of the taxi services will be further extended to Bhaucha Dhakka, Mandwa, Elephanta and Karanja.

The Belapur Jetty and the Water Taxi service is now open for citizens, making way for a seamless & quick commute with 3 different routes connecting the Island City of Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/h7LcsfwCLj — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 17, 2022

First Water Taxi service launched in Mumbai

The newly launched jetty services were built at a cost of Rs 8.37 crore and were funded in the 50-50 model under the Sagarmala scheme of the Ministry of Ports. Not just convenient, these services are being called eco-friendly as well. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was present during the launch event of the Belapur jetty services. These jetty services will run under the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

As per Union Minister Sonowal, Mumbai’s water taxi service will further push tourism in Maharashtra as it will enable tourists to visit Elephanta Caves, and Gateway of India conveniently from Navi Mumbai.

While speaking at the launch event, Sonowal who participated through video conferencing lauded the Mumbai Maritime Board and Central & State agencies for the completion of the project.

Speaking on the Sagarmala Project, Sonowal said, “Sagarmala Programme has undertaken a range of projects across an array of categories such as port modernisation, rail, road, cruise tourism, RORO & passenger jetties, fisheries, coastal infrastructure, skill development. 131 projects worth Rs. 1.05 lakh crore has been identified for implementation in Maharashtra.”

World-Class urban transportation!



Happy to virtually flag-off Water Taxi Service from Belapur Jetty in Navi Mumbai.



My heartfelt thanks to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji for inaugurating the Belapur Jetty, which is built in 50-50 model under Sagarmala. pic.twitter.com/fczt1CcsZo — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 17, 2022

“Out of 131, 46 projects worth Rs 2,078 crore being financially supported under Sagarmala scheme of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Maharashtra coast has huge potential for urban water transportation which can become an alternate mode of transportation. ROPAX movement between Mumbai Ferry Wharf and Mandwa has resulted in a positive impact with a reduction in travel time for passengers, quick and agile loading and unloading process of vehicles. More than 32 projects were undertaken in four clusters-- Palghar, Mumbai & Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg,” he further informed.

(Image: @CMOMaharashtra/Twitter)