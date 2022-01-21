Mumbai, Goa NCB Officials Arrest Two Women Peddlers From Arpora; Recover MDMA Tablets

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two women drug peddlers from North Goa's Arpora area on Friday. The joint operation was conducted by the Mumbai and Goa units of the NCB. In addition, the NCB officials also seized MDMA tablets that were recovered from the drug peddlers. According to the NCB, one woman who is arrested is a local while the other one is a foreign national. Following their arrest, a case has been registered and both peddlers were produced before the court. The court has remanded both accused to judicial custody and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on New Year's Eve, the NCB had conducted raids in Goa and arrested two in connection with drugs trafficking. Both the accused arrested in the case were women and were detained on Sunday. They were produced before the court and were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, the NCB had said. The basic details of the accused were verified by the NCB officials and they will be intercepted soon regarding the matter, former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had apprised in a statement. According to the NCB, the two traffickers were nabbed from Siolim Wadi, Bardez, Goa. The officials also seized narcotics contraband, including MDMA, and other illicit drugs from their possession.

The officials were also successful in making seizures of 1.030 kgs of Marijuana, 49 tablets (Commercial quantity), 25 gms of Amphetamine,2.2 gms of Cocaine, 1 gms of MDMA powder along with one vehicle/Scooter. It was also revealed that a Goan woman was supplying MDMA and drugs on behalf of a Nigerian woman, who has been accused of operating a drug syndicate in Goa. The syndicate was active in supplying various drugs to the consumers on the eve of New Year in North Goa. Other members of the drug syndicate including some foreign nationals have been identified by the NCB officials and efforts are being made to apprehend them as soon as possible.