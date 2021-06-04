Last Updated:

Mumbai: Healthcare Professionals At COVID-19 Centre Show Dance Moves | Watch Video

To mark one year of operations of the Nesco COVID-19 centre in Mumbai's Goregaon, several healthcare workers on June 2 were seen dancing inside patient’s ward.

Bhavya Sukheja

To mark one year of operations of the Nesco COVID-19 centre in Mumbai's Goregaon, several healthcare workers on June 2 were seen dancing inside the patient’s ward during an entertainment program. The event by the centre was organised not only to mark one year but also to make the doctors and nurses stress-free as they have been under extreme pressure and risk since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. A video of the healthcare professionals grooving to the famous song ‘Zingat’ has been shared by ANI in which they can be seen showing off their dancing skills and enjoying a little moment of relief amid challenging times. 

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 80,000 times and has garnered thousands of likes. With several comments, while one user called it a “virus detox”, another wrote, “They deserve every single bit of fun. They were helping people continuously. Salute to them”. One user even said, “we are the most celebrated people on the planet . This is what makes me feel special about my country. When pandemic started no one thought they we could win against #covid like this”. 

Mumbai reports less than 1k cases for 4th day 

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported 961 new COVID-19 infections and 27 fresh fatalities, while its average case doubling rate improved to 500 days, indicating the second wave is clearly on the wane, the city civic body said. The city's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,08,968, while the death toll increased to 14,965 after 27 more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. Notably, Mumbai reported less than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the fourth day in a row. 

Presently, Mumbai has 16,612 active COVID-19 cases. According to the BMC, the city’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 95 per cent. The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between May 27 and June 3 was 0.13 per cent, while the doubling rate improved to 500 days, it said. The civic body said the city currently has 33 active containment zones in slums and 'chawls' and 145 active sealed buildings. 

