Mumbai: Healthcare Professionals At COVID-19 Centre Show Dance Moves | Watch Video

To mark one year of operations of the Nesco COVID-19 centre in Mumbai's Goregaon, several healthcare workers on June 2 were seen dancing inside the patient’s ward during an entertainment program. The event by the centre was organised not only to mark one year but also to make the doctors and nurses stress-free as they have been under extreme pressure and risk since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. A video of the healthcare professionals grooving to the famous song ‘Zingat’ has been shared by ANI in which they can be seen showing off their dancing skills and enjoying a little moment of relief amid challenging times.

#WATCH Healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon were seen showing off their dance moves inside the patient's ward during an entertainment program organised on June 2 to mark one year of operations of the center pic.twitter.com/6ET61KIgsu — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 80,000 times and has garnered thousands of likes. With several comments, while one user called it a “virus detox”, another wrote, “They deserve every single bit of fun. They were helping people continuously. Salute to them”. One user even said, “we are the most celebrated people on the planet . This is what makes me feel special about my country. When pandemic started no one thought they we could win against #covid like this”.

They are just doing the Virus Detox. — Shinu Sharma (@Shinu11_11) June 3, 2021

Every one should open their eyes and see that covid warriors have to wear ppe kit and masks all the time to treat covid patients.



We all should follow rules , make sure we don't add to positive cases, so that covid warriors would be free.



HAVE MERCY ON THEM.

DON'T BE CARELESS. — Amit Khandelwal (@AmitK070578) June 3, 2021

Such an adorable sight. More power to the doctors, medical staff and all the frontline workers. 🇮🇳🙏🏼



P.S.- Major Missing @yogrishiramdev 😅😅 — Sakul Garg (@gargsakul31) June 3, 2021

God bless all doctors, nurse's, support staffs and all frontline workers.



May this happiness always stays with all... Stay strong guys we need you. — Sujoy Banerjee (@yojus) June 3, 2021

This makes me so happy. ❤️🇮🇳⭐

More power to healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID Center — सूरज🇮🇳 | #IndiaGetVaccinated (@ursfriend_sk) June 3, 2021

Months of hard work, and wearing those PPT kits for hours to save our lives!!🙏



A huge respect for all these Angel's! Such fun moments at workplace will surely motivate them to work harder for all of us!♥️ — Abhijit Ankalkote (@AbhiAnkalkote) June 3, 2021

Mumbai reports less than 1k cases for 4th day

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported 961 new COVID-19 infections and 27 fresh fatalities, while its average case doubling rate improved to 500 days, indicating the second wave is clearly on the wane, the city civic body said. The city's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,08,968, while the death toll increased to 14,965 after 27 more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. Notably, Mumbai reported less than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the fourth day in a row.

Presently, Mumbai has 16,612 active COVID-19 cases. According to the BMC, the city’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 95 per cent. The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between May 27 and June 3 was 0.13 per cent, while the doubling rate improved to 500 days, it said. The civic body said the city currently has 33 active containment zones in slums and 'chawls' and 145 active sealed buildings.

(Image: ANI)