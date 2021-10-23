Mumbai: Here's Step-by-step Guide To Download Universal Travel Pass To Commute In Trains

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Citizens of Mumbai who are fully vaccinated can travel in local trains, but they must wait 14 days after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to do so. In April this year, when the second wave of coronavirus was at its apex in the state, the Mumbai local trains' services were discontinued for the general public. People can get travel passes through http://epassmsdma.mahait.org, a website built by the state government, according to a statement from Mumbai local body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority has issued QR code e-pass services to all registered companies in Mumbai, via which you can request a travel pass. To prevent fraud, the state government has made E-pass available only via QR code. The pass will only be given to individuals who have all of the necessary information.
Visit the Maharashtra Department of Disaster Management, Relief, and Rehabilitation's website.
In the top left corner of the webpage, click the Universal Travel Pass button.
Select Register your Establishment from the drop-down menu. This is a one-time operation for which each institution must offer a single point of contact (referred to as a coordinator) to administrate the establishment's data.
A new window will appear with the Establishment Registration Form. You must complete all information about the establishment and the coordinator.
After filling out all of the information, check the box that says "I agree to the above conditions" and then click Register. The registration will be confirmed by a notice on the screen and a text message to your phone number.
The establishment will be approved by the district's Disaster Management Authority. Once accepted, the coordinator can create several coordinators, each of whom will be able to upload staff information using the website's CSV template. After inputting employee information from a CSV sheet, staff members will receive an SMS with instructions on how to download their travel passes from the website.
Members of the staff can access the website and click on "Download Travel Pass." To acquire an OTP, he or she must log in using a mobile number. After entering the OTP, the user must upload a photo in order to obtain an e-pass. After the e-pass has been generated, the user can print it or take a screenshot of it for future reference.

