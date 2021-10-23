Mumbai: Here's Step-by-step Guide To Download Universal Travel Pass To Commute In Trains

Citizens of Mumbai who are fully vaccinated can travel in local trains, but they must wait 14 days after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to do so. In April this year, when the second wave of coronavirus was at its apex in the state, the Mumbai local trains' services were discontinued for the general public. People can get travel passes through http://epassmsdma.mahait.org, a website built by the state government, according to a statement from Mumbai local body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority has issued QR code e-pass services to all registered companies in Mumbai, via which you can request a travel pass. To prevent fraud, the state government has made E-pass available only via QR code. The pass will only be given to individuals who have all of the necessary information.

How to download Universal Travel Pass to commute in local trains?

Required Documents for a Universal Travel Pass

You will need the following documents in order to apply

Aadhar card

Voter ID Card

Registration certificate

Government ID proof

Registered company

Industrial papers

Registered mobile number

Image: PTI