Mumbai High-rise Fire: FIR Lodged Against Flat Owner, Occupants & Others; Probe Underway

A day after the disastrous fire at a high-rise building in Mumbai, an FIR has been lodged in the matter against the owner of the flat where the fire had broken out, its occupants, and the fire safety maintenance contractor. The incident took place on Friday after a huge fire broke out on the 19th floor of the 61-storey Abhigna Park building in Madhav Palav Marg at Curry Road.

According to a PTI report, the case has been registered under the different sections of the Indian Penal Code including 336 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or personal safety of others), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), and under sections of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act. The case has been registered at the Kalachowki police station in Mumbai and an investigation is underway.

The fire which was categorised as level 4 (major) erupted around 11:45 AM further claiming of life of one person, 30-year-old Arun Tiwari who was the security guard of the building. He reportedly was trapped in a room on the 19th floor and held on to the railing of the flat's balcony in order to save himself. Unfortunately, he fell down and suffered major injuries. He was immediately rushed to the nearby KEM Hospital but was declared brought dead on arrival.

Mumbai building fire

The fire majorly erupted in a flat on the 19th floor and later spread out to the other flats and then the 16th, 17th, and 18th floor as well. Black smoke was seen emerging from the floor after which several ambulances rushed to the spot along with several fire brigades. After hours of struggling, the firefighters managed to douse out the massive fire within 2 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: PTI)