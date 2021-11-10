Mumbai High-Rise Fire: Fire Brigade Cites Short Circuit As Reason Behind Blaze

In a major development in connection with One Avighna Park blaze case of October 22, the Mumbai Fire Brigade on Wednesday submitted a preliminary report which stated that a short circuit in the main electrical distribution board of flat number 1902 on the 19th floor of the building could be the reason behind the blaze. The report was tabled before the Statutory Civic Standing Committee meeting.

On the day of the incident, an FIR was registered at Kalachowki police station under Section 336, 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 (1), 3 (3) of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Saving Measures Act 2006. At least 14 fire engines and nine jumbo tankers had reached the location.

“Further, as the fire-fighting equipment in the society were not kept in proper working condition, a showcause notice has been issued to concerned stakeholders,” the report stated.

It added, “However, due to inadequate water pressure, the firemen decided to make use of the water hose from its vehicles and douse the flames. This led to the entire flat 1902 getting gutted and also fire spreading to a part of flat 2002,” added the report.

Mumbai High-Rise Fire

The fire which was categorised as level 4 (major) erupted at around 11:45 AM further claiming of life of one person, 30-year-old Arun Tiwari who was the security guard of the building. He reportedly was trapped in a room on the 19th floor and held on to the railing of the flat's balcony in order to save himself. Unfortunately, he fell down and suffered major injuries. He was immediately rushed to the nearby KEM Hospital but was declared brought dead on arrival.

The fire majorly erupted in a flat on the 19th floor and later spread out to the other flats and then the 16th, 17th, and 18th floor as well. Black smoke was seen emerging from the floor after which several ambulances rushed to the spot along with several fire brigades. After hours of struggling, the firefighters managed to douse out the massive fire within two hours.

Image: PTI