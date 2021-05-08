Mumbai: Hindustani Bhau Arrested For Leading Students Protest; Using Ambulance Amid Curfew

Youtuber Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as ‘Hindustani Bhau’ was arrested by Mumbai police at Shivaji Park on Saturday for violating COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the city. He was reportedly leading a students protest to cancel the HSC board exams and wave off school fees during the pandemic.

On Friday, Vikas had posted a tweet announcing that he will stage a protest at Dadar's Shivaji Park at 12 pm, seeking to cancel all pending exams. He reportedly arrived at the spot in an ambulance (which falls under emergency services) to escape the police.

When it was learned that Vikas Fhatak has reached Shivaji Park, a team of police detained him from the site at 12.30 pm. As he was being escorted to the police van, Fhatak was seen appealing for the cancellation of exams in light of the ongoing health crisis.

“I want to say that lakhs of people are dying due to Coronavirus. The lives of lakhs of students should not be put at risk during the pandemic. Government should either cancel the exams or postpone it until the pandemic is over," he told the media.

The police said that it was a gross publicity stunt to misuse a vital medical facility for the purpose of the protest. Pranaya Ashok, DCP zone 5 confirmed that a case has been registered against the Youtuber.

Recently, Fhatak’s Instagram account was suspended for violating community guidelines. His account was reported by social media users for promoting hate speech and violence. Earlier, the youtuber had filed a police complaint against film producers Ekta and Shobha Kapoor at Mumbai’s Khar Police Station over an objectionable scene in the Alt Balaji web series XXX.