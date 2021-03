Mumbai Hits New COVID-19 High With 3775 New Cases; Only 688 Vaccinated In 24 Hours

Setting another record high in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 3775 new cases and 10 new cases. With 1647 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally raised to 3,26,708 cases. Currently, Mumbai has 3,62,654 cases of which 23,448 are active and 11,582 fatalities.

Mumbai: 3775 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 91% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.63% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 37,11,103 samples have been tested till date with a 9.67% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 309 out of 966 ventilator beds are vacant, while 587 out of 1539 ICU beds are vacant, till date. India has administered 4,46,41,471 doses till date, with Maharashtra tallying 44,40,924 doses to it. READ | Mumbai's COVID surge continues with 2982 cases; BMC to test random people at crowded areas

Mall associations write to BMC

The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) has written a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and urged to lower the number of rapid antigen tests mandated by BMC to randomly test. A BMC circular on Friday, said that such tests will be carried out for free, except those at shopping malls. SCAI had also asked the civic body to bear the cost of testing as Maharashtra battles a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases. As per a circular issued by the BMC on Friday, Rapid Antigen Testing will be undertaken on people visiting malls, railway stations, MSRTC bus depots, khau gallies, market places, tourist places and various government places.

While the cost incurred for carrying out the test at malls will be borne by the visitor, the expense for the same at other crowded places shall be paid by the BMC. The civic body has set a target of daily tests to be conducted in each ward. For instance, 400, 1000 and 1000 tests will be conducted on a daily basis at each mall, railway station and MSRTC bus depot respectively.

As COVID surged around Maharashtra, the government issued new guidelines capping cinemas (single screen/multiplex) & hotels at 50% capacity, banned social/political/religious gatherings, capped 50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals and capped all offices except health & essential at 50% capacity, advising work from home. Cracking the whip on violations, Maharashtra govt warned that cinema halls/hotels/restaurants found violating COVID-related rules will remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by Central govt. All drama theatres and auditoriums are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, with masks mandated. Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions and Nagpur has been put under lockdown till the month-end.