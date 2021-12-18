Mumbai: Hookah parlour raided, 88 detained, liquor seized

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) A hookah parlour was raided in Vakola in Santacruz in Mumbai, leading to the detention of 88 people, including 27 women, for violation of norms as well as seizure of liquor worth Rs 57,000, a police official said on Saturday.

The raid was carried out by the Social Service Branch of the police during the early hours of the day after a tip off was received that the establishment was operating beyond stipulated time, and the people detained, who were penalised under various provisions, were allowed to go later, he said. PTI DC BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)