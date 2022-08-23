Mumbai police on Monday registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 385, 336, and 507 after a prominent hotel in the city received a bomb threat call from an unknown person.

Notably, on Monday at around 06:00 PM, Lalit Hotel received a bomb threat call from an unknown person wherein the caller claimed to have placed bombs at four places in the hotel. After making the threat, the caller demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore from the Lalit Hotel's administration for defusing the bombs.

A bomb threat call was received at a prominent hotel in Mumbai. An unidentified person called and demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them. Case registered at Sahar Police Station: Mumbai Police



The hotel administration reported this threat call that they received on Monday to the Sahar police in Mumbai and immediately police carried out searches at the premises of Lalit Hotel. During the search operation which was conducted in the hotel, police did not find anything suspicious and after preliminary investigation, the threat call is suggested to be a hoax call. After this, the Sahar police registered a case under sections 385, 336, and 507 of the IPC as a police investigation is underway.

Notably, this comes after Mumbai police received a threat message saying that a 26/11-like attack would be carried out in the city.

26/11-like attack threat message case

A threat message was received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Police Traffic Control from a Pakistan-based number on Friday night. The message stated that six people would carry out a terrorist attack in India. Further mentioning the names of terrorists like Ajmal Kasab and Ayman al-Zawahiri, the message also revived the memories of the attacks that took place on November 26, 2008, in which Pakistan terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out strikes across Mumbai. Following that, the Mumbai Police has been on an alert and also initiated an investigation into the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar confirmed that a text message had been received from a number that carried the code of Pakistan with threats of a terror attack similar to 26/11 in Mumbai. CP Phansalkar further mentioned that an FIR was being registered under IPC section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) at the Worli police station regarding the threat messages. Police were also investigating the numbers and persons mentioned in the messages.