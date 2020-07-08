Mumbai Hotels Permitted To Open With 33% Capacity; JW Marriott Leaves Little To Chance

As hotels across Maharashtra reopen from Wednesday, an organized sector is finding the best ways to balance hospitality and the safety of their guests and staff in the time of Coronavirus pandemic. Juhu’s JW Marriott hotel in Mumbai is leaving little to chance to set their business, taking every precaution to start the business and are happy to reopen and welcome guests.

Speaking to Republic TV, Juhu’s JW Marriott General Manager Sharad Puri elaborated about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) put in place for staff as well as for guests.

Mr Puri informed all the staff are required to wear masks, gloves, and face shield 24x7. Guests while entering has to go undergo thermal screening, automatic hand sanitiser to be used and importantly “Aarogya Setu” app to be installed by the guest accommodating in the hotel as safety measures under SOPs.

Mr. Puri further added, “One-meter distance to be maintained between the receptionist and the guests. The machine has been placed for an identity check, which takes zero percentages of close contact. Also, the payment will be online. Guests will be encouraged to view online menus of restaurants on their own device, scanning the bar code tabled in the restaurants, also available in their hotel rooms. All entering the hotel will undergo thermal screening, common areas will be regularly sanitized.''

On Monday, under the fifth phase of Mission Begin Again plan, the Maharashtra Government has allowed hotels, lodges, and other entities providing accommodation services- including guest houses - outside containment zones to commence operations with 33 per cent occupancy from July 8.

As per the guidelines, entry to the hotel will be allowed only after proper thermal screening. Hand sanitisers have to be provided to all the residents and the staff. Only asymptomatic guests will be allowed and they should provide details such as medical and travel history along with the ID to stay in the hotels.

The order further stated, appropriate protection gears such as face masks/ covers to be made available to guests and staff. Use of Aarogya Setu app is mandatory. Moreover, The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), asked its members to adhere to the SOPs as outlined in the COVID-19 guidelines specifically designed for the hospitality industry.

