Mumbai: Hundreds Of People Seen Violating COVID-19 Norms In Dadar Vegetable Market

Mumbai's Dadar area continues to violate the Covid-19 restrictions including social distance and other norms. Amid a high rise in Covid-19 cases, on Friday morning, hundreds of people were seen gathered around the vegetable market of Dadar. Despite several warnings from the Government and concerns over the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which is said to be dangerous than the first, people in Mumbai's Dadar violated Covid-19 regulations and were seen even without a mask. Vegetable vendors were witnessed selling fresh products and tossing around the infection protocols.

On Wednesday, the state's health department chief Pradeep Vyas expressed concerns over growing cases in Maharashtra.

“We are recording more cases than we predicted. The state has already recorded 50% more active cases during this wave, in comparison to the previous wave in September 2020. If cases increase in this proportion, by April 17 we will have around 568,000 active cases,” said health official Pradeep Vyas.

The officials in Mumbai have been complaining about a vaccine shortage that resulted as 25 Covid-19 vaccine centers had to be shut in Mumbai on Thursday. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said that many vaccine centres have run out of vaccine that has stopped the vaccination drive.

Weekend Lockdown In Maharashtra

Maharashtra is set to impose a complete weekend lockdown starting from today to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases. Not more than five persons are allowed from 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called for an all-party meeting on Saturday afternoon to tighten the rules.

According to the latest guidelines by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which stated that home delivery of food and essential items will run 24/7.

Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases

On Friday Maharashtra again reported the highest daily spike of 56,286 new Covid-19 cases however Mumbai comparatively lesser number of cases as 8,938 new cases were reported on Thursday. Center on Thursday increased Maharashtra's vaccine demand to 17.43 lakh doses — from 7.43 lakh. Mumbai is also facing tension with 16.9 percent oxygen, ICU, and ventilators available, down from 17.9 per cent on Thursday.