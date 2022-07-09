Mumbai: IMD Issues 'orange Alert' Till July 12 As City Gets Brief Respite From Heavy Rains

While parts of Mumbai city have received a respite from heavy showers, several other pockets of the state continued to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday. Most of the areas in the Konkan region and western Maharashtra have been lashed with heavy showers while water levels in dams have risen drastically.

As IMD had issued a red alert on Friday for Mumbai city along with adjoining areas Raigarh, the alert now has been downgraded to 'orange' after Mumbai and its other suburban areas received moderate rainfall on Saturday morning.

Notably, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai till Tuesday.

On the other hand, following heavy rains in the entire city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to cancel the 10% water cuts imposed across the city stating that the catchment areas have received adequate rainfall. Also, there has been a rise in water levels in several lakes supplying Mumbai city as the proportion of July average rain has been covered and around 759 mm has been recorded so far in this month.

(Image: PTI)