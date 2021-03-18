Mumbai: Imposing Night Curfew Necessary, Says Mayor Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

As the active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai continue to show an upward trend, Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday asserted that imposing a night curfew has become the need of the hour, and Mumbaikars will have to abide by the rules of the curfew, along with other rules to curtail the spread of the virus and avoid another lockdown.

"I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. All Mumbaikars should work together to prevent the position of a lockdown," Pednekar was quoted saying.

She also outlined that shifting of crowded markets to different sites is being considered. It is pertinent to mention here that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already decided to temporarily shift the Dadar flower market to an alternative location. There are two locations being considered at present-MMRDA ground at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Somaiya Playground at Sion.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Pednekar and attended by other officials from the G North ward office of BMC on Wednesday.

COVID-19 Tally in Mumbai

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai alone has reported 2,377 new cases, swelling up the total number of cases in the city to 3,49,958 as per day data provided by the Health Ministry. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the highest single-day addition since October last year.

Eight fatalities were reported on Wednesday taking the death toll in the city to 11,547, which is also the highest in the metropolis since February.

Maharashtra in total has reported 23,179 active cases, which is considerably higher than the number of cases reported 15 days ago, and in this circumstance, there is a high possibility of a second wave. To curb the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19, the Maharashtra government has also passed new guidelines on March 15.

As per the guidelines, the Maharashtra government directed all offices in the state (private and government) to function at 50 per cent capacity. The state government has also cautioned offices against violation of the new guidelines while allowing work from home.

Except for marriages with 50 persons in attendance, the government has banned social, cultural, political, and religious gatherings for the time being. In the case of the last rites, only 20 persons have been allowed.

(Inputs from ANI)