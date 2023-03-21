Mumbai In March Wakes Up To July-like Rains; Delhi Streets Clogged In Surprise Weather

Unseasonal heavy rains in Delhi waterlogged several parts of the national capital on Monday and also lashed Mumbai early this morning as the city recorded the highest temperature for this year, 39.4 degrees Celsius. The states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab also recorded heavy showers. It's important to note in the past few days surprise rains, accompanied by hailstorms and strong winds, damaged crops in fields spread across several Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Notably, Delhi received the highest amount of 24-hour rainfall for the month of March in the past three years, but it also resulted in waterlogging and long traffic congestion. The city recorded 6.6 mm of precipitation in just three hours, the India Meteorological Department said. In Rajasthan on Sunday, heavy rains and hailstorms lashed several regions in the state leading to a drop in mercury levels. Dark clouds were seen hovering over the Alwar district, triggering heavy rain, while Bhilwara region also recorded rain and hailstorms.

However, earlier in the day pleasant weather conditions prevailed in the city with the maximum temperature at 27.1 degrees, which is three degrees below the average recorded during the season. The minimum temperature was 17.4 degree celsius and the humidity was in the range of 48 per cent and 94 per cent. For today, the weather office has predicted light rain with cloud skies to prevail over the city.

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall. Visuals from the area near Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/3atAnPoQmk — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

Highest rainfall in a day in March in the past three years

Delhi yesterday created a record by registering a record rainfall in a single day in the month of March in the past three years. The national capital’s primary weather station, the Safdarjung Laboratory recorded 6.6 mm rainfall. The rains were accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms, informed IMD.

"Monday's rainfall was the highest in 24 hours recorded in three years in March," a Met official said. The sudden rains in the city left people running for cover. Commuters also faced waterlogging and traffic snarls while navigating the roads.

The weather office has forecast cloudy skies with light rains and drizzle for today in Delhi. People are likely to experience a pleasant atmosphere with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 26 and 16 degrees celsius respectively.

According to SAFAR(System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), moderate surface winds are likely to maintain dispersion and air quality.

"Overall air quality is likely to be within 'moderate' or 'upper end of satisfactory' for the next three days due to moderate dispersion by surface wind speed as well as wash out by likely rain spells," it said. The air quality is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category for the coming six days.