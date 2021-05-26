Mumbai: Khar PI Felicitated For Investigating 2016 Police Personnel Murder Case

On Wednesday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangare Patil felicitated Khar personnel Rajendra Kane for investigating 'thoroughly' the 2016 assault and murder case of a 52-year old police traffic constable in Khar.

On April 23, 2016, Mumbai police constable Vilas Shinde, was performing on duty near a petrol pump on Khar Road when he stopped a juvenile for riding a bike without a helmet. Shinde asked the juvenile to show his driving licence and directed him to summon his family member after taking the keys to his motorcycle.

The juvenile allegedly called his elder brother Ahmed Ali Qureshi (age 20). The older brother came with a bamboo stick and hit constable Shinde on his head. He also kicked him on his chest, took the keys out of his pocket and fled away with his brother. Constable Shinde was admitted to a hospital for treatment for head injuries, however, he unfortunately succumbed on August 31, 2016.

After the incident, a case was registered under Khar Police Station under the section 302, 353, 129, 131 (1), 181, 177 of the Indian Penal Code. An FIR on charges of murder was registered against the accused and his brother after Constable Shinde died eight days later.

Accused sentenced to life imprisonment

On February 26, 2021, the Mumbai court sentenced to life imprisonment accused with 50,000 fine. The case against the minor is still ongoing.

Mumbai Police took a Twitter to inform, ''One of the two accused in a Khar Police personnel murder case was convicted. He is sentenced to life imprisonment + ₹50000 fine. The case against the minor is still ongoing. Joint CP Law & Order felicitated Khar personnel for investigating the case thoroughly''