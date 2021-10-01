Mumbai: Leopard Attacks 20-year-old Man In Goregaon Area, Fifth Incident In A Week

A leopard attacked a 20-year-old man in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Thursday night. The victim, identified as Rajesh, was attacked around 8:30 PM while accompanied by one of his friends. The incident occurred near Sunil Maidan in Goregaon, and the man was severely injured in his neck areas. However, he was saved by his friend, who pelted stones at the leopard. Rajesh is now undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital. This being the fifth incident of leopard attack in the last eight days from the area has now instigated fear among the residents.

Leopard attacks in Mumbai

A 69-year-old woman named Nirmala Singh was also attacked by a leopard near the Visava building earlier on Wednesday night. The older woman was sitting on a wall when the leopard targeted her. Later, CCTV footage of the incident surfaced, which showed the leopard roaming around in the area for some time.

In the previous incidents, a 4-year-old boy named Ayush Yadav was also targeted by the leopard on September 26, Sunday. However, he was rescued by his uncle. Before that, an 11-year-old boy named Rohit was attacked by the leopard at Unit 31 and was luckily saved by his father. Similarly, in August, a woman named Lakshmi was attacked in the same area, followed by another youth in early September.

Incidents of leopard attacks have recently grown in the Goregaon area as it is adjacent to the forest area of the Aarey colony, which is inhabited by leopards. However, the reason behind leopards entering human territory is the decline of forest areas in the colony. Leopards and other animals' habitats are being destroyed, according to environmentalists, due to uncontrolled development. Aarey is one of the city's few remaining green spaces.

On Tuesday evening, a leopard cub was spotted wandering down a street in the rain in Mumbai's Aarey Forest region. The cub appeared to have separated from its mother. The cub was looking for shelter in a tin shack. It had grime on its fur. After some people noticed the leopard cub, a team of animal rescuers was dispatched.

Image: ANI/Unsplash