Mumbai: Level 2 Fire Reported In Parel's Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital; No Casualties Reported

The fire, classified as level-2, erupted in the Parel-based hospital at 6.52 p.m. near a closed paediatric operation theatre on the first floor.

Sudeshna Singh
Mumbai

A fire broke out in Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. The fire, classified as level-2, erupted in the Parel-based hospital at around 6.50 p.m. near a closed paediatric operation theatre on the first floor, with smoke logged on the 1st & 2nd floors. The incident was reported by the Private Security supervisor, after which the fire tenders and police rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control in over one and a half hours. No casualties have been reported so far.

 

