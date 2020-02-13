The Debate
The Debate
Level-3 Fire Breaks Out In A Commercial Building In Mumbai's Andheri

City News

A level three fire broke out in a commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri East suburb on Thursday morning at around 11:30.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

A level three fire broke out in a commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri East suburb on Thursday morning at around 11:30. According to reports, the building is located in the Rolta Technology Park in MIDC. As per sources, the fire has been confined to the building's server room, which is located on the second floor. Further, people have been evacuated from the building. 

According to the accessed visuals, dense smoke is coming out from the building. Further reports stated that around eleven fire engines were rushed to the spot. The rescue operations are going on and no casualties have been reported at the time of publishing. It has been classified as a level-3 fire.

Published:
COMMENT
