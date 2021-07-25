Mumbai Lift Collapse: Building Contractor & Supervisor Arrested; Death Toll Rises To Six

The death toll in the collapse of a lift at the under-construction building in Worli, Mumbai rose to six. The police on Sunday has arrested the building contractor and the supervisor in connection to the accident. The police also informed that the two has been arrested for safety negligence. The case has been registered at NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai. According to the police, the contractor and supervisor allegedly flouted safety norms causing the accident.

The arrest came after the lift came crashing down at the construction site near Hanuman Gully in the Worli area of central Mumbai on Saturday, killing six people. The workers were reported to not having safety equipment like helmets and safety belts. According to the police, a case was registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section, including 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Six dead after lift under construction came crashing down

The saddening incident took place at 5:45 pm at an under-construction building in Worli. Six were killed while one was rushed to a nearby hospital as a construction lift came crashing down on Saturday. Locals who were present at the scene did not waste time in informing the police who arrived at the spot for investigation.

The ones involved in the incident were immediately rushed to the KEM and Nair hospitals, respectively. One person was declared dead upon reaching KEM. Later, the sole survivor who was on treatment for his injuries at the hospital also succumbed to death. Meanwhile, all three victims who were taken to the Nair Hospital also succumbed to their injuries.

Aaditya Thackeray reacts to the incident

Following the incident, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, Aaditya Thackeray quickly took notice of the sad event. The Minister pointed out that the incident happened because six people were on board a lift meant only for three. He acknowledged the death of four people at the time and said that rescue missions were underway to recover any trapped people at the event. Even though the police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and were quick to launch a rescue operation, no individuals present at the accident could be saved.

IMAGE: ANI