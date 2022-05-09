Mumbai Local Train Services Delayed By 15 Minutes Due To OHE Breakdown; Passengers Walk

Passengers face major inconvenience as the local train services operated by Mumbai's Western Railway division faced disruption on Monday due to an overhead wire breakdown between Dahisar - Borivali stations. Following the technical glitch, all train services have been delayed between both the stations by 10-15 minutes. Passengers along the line could be seen walking on tracks as a few locals stopped mid-way.

The local train services in Mumbai between Dahisar - Borivali stations came to a halt as the Western Railway division faced disruption on Monday at around 5:50 AM in the morning. The Western Railway further informed that the restoration work is underway and will be completed soon. The disruptions also caused a heavy rush at stations along the line.

Taking to the Twitter handle, the Western Railway informed that the local train services between Dahisar and Borivali station were disrupted and tweeted, "Due to Overhead Electric Wire breakdown between Dahisar - Borivali @ 5.50 hrs all UP through trains are being diverted through UP local line. UP fast locals delayed by 15 min. Restoration work in progress and will be completed soon. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

With the local train line being used for regular commute being stuck, huge crowds consisting majority of office goers and students were seen at the stations. The affected line is expected to restart functioning in the next few hours.

Mumbai local train ticket price slashed

Earlier last week, the railway ministry announced that the daily commuters on Mumbai Local Trains can now buy air-conditioned (AC) and first-class local train tickets at nearly 50% less than the earlier fares. The changes came into effect starting Thursday, May 5. In a bid to increase the ridership of AC local trains, the Mumbai division of the Western and Central Railway is expecting that the reduction in the fare will bring in the change as it has very few takers and can be seen empty most of the time.

Earlier last week, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve announced that the fare of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be lowered by 50%. He added that following a long-pending demand, the existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5 km for AC trains will be reduced to Rs 30. In Mumbai, every day around 80 AC local train services are being operated on Central and Western Railway routes.

