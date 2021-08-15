Last Updated:

Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services On Aug 15, Allows Fully Vaccinated People To Travel

Lifeline of the Mumbai, local trains, resumed its services on Sunday as Maharashtra govt allowed fully vaccinated people to commute through the local trains.

Lifeline of Mumbai, local trains, resumed services on Sunday as the Maharashtra government allowed fully vaccinated people to commute through Mumbai locals. The train services have resumed after a halt of four months owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a week ago on August 8, where he asserted that Mumbai locals will resume from August 15 for all those who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A 14-day gap after taking the second dose was made mandatory for travelling in the local trains  

 

After the announcement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, August 10, unveiled the procedure for persons who have completed 14 days after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to travel by the Mumbai local trains.

The BMC started with an offline verification process for fully vaccinated people and issuing monthly passes at 53 railway stations. "To make it convenient for the citizens to travel in local trains and obtain Railway Monthly Pass, an offline verification process for COVID-19 Final Vaccination (completed 14 days after the second dose) will start from August 11 at 53 railway stations in BMC jurisdiction area and a total of 109 railway stations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It will be functional in two consecutive sessions from 7 am to 11 pm," BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said to ANI.

"This will be facilitated both online and offline. The process of creating an app and starting the online process may take a little more time. Hence, the offline process will start from August 11, so that there is no inconvenience to Mumbaikars," Chahal added.

Expressing his joy of travelling local after a long time, speaking to ANI, Kishore, a commuter said, "It will give relief to the people. People should follow the SOPs and COVID protocols issued by the government." Passengers were restricted from commuting in local trains since the first week of April after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra CM eases restrictions as COVID cases in Mumbai subside

Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackrey has also warned people to not become complacent and strictly abide by the guidelines to escape the third COVID wave. The CM decided to ease restrictions as COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have shown a downward trend. The approach will also push the vaccination rate in Maharashtra's capital.

"We have seen two waves which were disastrous enough and it scares us a lot. We need to follow the protocols just the way we have been following all these months. The pace of vaccination is increasing but till the time vaccination reaches the desired rate, we need to follow the rules and protocols," he said.

The Chief Minister assured that the government has made arrangements in terms of testing labs, isolation beds, ICU beds, oxygen beds, ventilators, etc, in case the state witnesses a third wave of the pandemic.

