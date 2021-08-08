Mumbai Local Trains To Resume For Fully Vaccinated Passengers From August 15: CM Thackeray

In a major relief to the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray eased COVID-19 curbs in the city, allowing fully vaccinated persons to travel via local trains. Mumbai locals will resume from August 15 for all those who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, a 14-day gap after taking the second dose is mandatory for traveling in the local trains. The government is developing a mobile application to allow vaccinated individuals to avail train services. Monthly passes will be available on smartphones, added CM Thackeray.

"We have seen two waves which were disastrous enough and it scares us a lot. We need to follow the protocols just the way we have been following all these months. The pace of vaccination is increasing but till the time vaccination reaches the desired rate, we need to follow the rules and protocols," he said.

The Chief Minister assured that the government has made arrangements in terms of testing labs, isolation beds, ICU beds, oxygen beds, ventilators, etc, in case the state witnesses a third wave of the pandemic.

Thackeray said the six flood-hit districts - Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur- are being closely monitored as the number of COVID-19 cases is still rising in these districts. He also added that the cases have decreased in the districts of Pune, Solapur, Beed, and Ahmednagar.

Mumbai's new COVID restrictions

As per the latest COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Mumbai civic body, all shops including those in malls, have been allowed to function till 10 PM. However cinemas, religious places will still remain shut. No decision was taken about resuming local trains that time. On the other hand, restaurants and hotels have been allowed to function till 4 PM only.

The state has also allowed indoor and outdoor games except swimming, shooting for films and television serials and all government, as well as private offices. Restrictions imposed on birthday celebrations, Political, Social and Cultural events, elections, election campaigning, rallies, protest marches are to be continued.