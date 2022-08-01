Mumbai Logs 164 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Casualty; Active Tally At 1,889

Mumbai on Monday recorded 164 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,24,977, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,651, as no fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, while the count of recoveries reached 11,03,437 after 176 patients recovered from the infection, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city is now left with 1,889 active cases.

Of the 164 new cases, 16 patients are symptomatic and one of them is on oxygen support, it said.

As many as 6,689 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests carried out in the city to 1,78,36,284.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 98 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases was 2,973 days, and the overall growth rate between July 25 and 31 is 0.023 per cent, the bulletin stated. PTI ND ARU ARU

