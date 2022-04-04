Mumbai logs 18 COVID-19 cases - lowest since Mar 2020; no new death, active tally at 250

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 18 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily count since March 2020 when the pandemic started, but no fresh death linked to the infection, while 50 more patients were discharged following recovery, the city civic body said.

With this, the tally of coronavirus infections rose to 10,58,129, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,559, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

On Sunday, the financial capital had reported 30 cases on the back of 7,654 coronavirus tests, and zero fatalities.

The city has been reporting less than 100 cases since March 2 and zero fatalities since March 28.

The metropolis generally reports fewer COVID-19 cases on Mondays due to less number of tests carried out over the weekends.

In the last 24 hours, 5,397 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative tally to 1,66,57,391, the bulletin said.

Nearly 10,200 swab samples were examined on Saturday last.

With 50 more patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recoveries jumped to 10,38,320, as per the bulletin.

At present, Mumbai has 250 active COVID-19 cases and the recovery rate was 98 per cent, it said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.003 per cent.

The case doubling rate of Mumbai was 17,955 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 cases between March 28 to April 3 stood at 0.004 per cent, the BMC said.

As per the bulletin, 15 of the 18 new COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic and only three of them were hospitalized and two of them put on oxygen support.

Notably, only 14 of the total 26,151 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are currently occupied in the city, said the bulletin.

The metropolis has been free of sealed buildings and containment zones for a long time now.

On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third coronavirus wave which started from December 21, 2021. PTI KK RSY RSY

